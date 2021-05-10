Call for players

Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Monday, 10 May 2021
WARGRAVE Wolves are seeking new players for it under-13 squad.
The team will begin playing 11-a-side matches next season and need more recruits to make up the numbers or it could fold.
For more information, email wargravewolves@gmail.com
10 May 2021
More News:
Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Sold-out cake sale raises £600 for Cancer Research
A WOMAN raised more than £600 for Cancer Research ... [more]
POLL: Have your say