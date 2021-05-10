Gingell wraps up scoring as Henley Town march on

STUART MOSS netted a hat-trick as WARGRAVE ran out comfortable 7-0 winners at MORTIMER RESERVES in their Division 1 clash last Saturday.

Sam Wild netted a brace for the visitors with Thomas Bray and Criag Haylett also getting on the scoresheet as the villagers extended their winning run to nine matches.

Division 2 league leaders HENLEY TOWN eased to a 3-0 home win against MAIDENHEAD TOWN RESERVES.

Henley started the game on the front foot and opened the scoring when a Mike Classen shot was cleared off the line by a Maidenhead defender but Jonathon Duarte was first to the rebound and smashed home a first time shot from outside the box.

Henley were dominating the first half and scored a second goal when Alberto Gingell laid the ball back to Alex Walmsley whose low cross found Dan York in the six yard box unmarked for an easy tap in.

The second half was well controlled by Henley with Maidenhead not threatening the home goal at any point.

Henley kept disciplined as Maidenhead picked up a flurry of yellow cards for fouls. It was the Henley midfield that took control back of the game when Jake Jones started to win plenty of possession and had a free kick crash off the crossbar.

Henley netted their third goal of the game on 80 minutes when Gingell cleverly cut inside a couple of defenders and finished with a low shot into the bottom corner.

Maidenhead were reduced to 10 men after one of their defenders made a rash tackle on the halfway line.

Elsewhere in the division second placed GORING UNITED triumphed 4-0 at WINDLESHAM AND CHOBHAM RESERVES.

Tom Heslop netted twice in the first half for the visitors whilst Josh Monk scored two goals in three minutes in the second half to complete the scoreline.

HAMBLEDEN ran out 3-2 winners in their Division 3 clash at GORING UNITED RESERVES to maintain their 100 per cent record.

Kicking up the slope in the first half the visitors had a goal ruled out from a corner, but soon after, from another corner, Matt Bryan put his side side ahead.

The hosts equalised when a long Matt Trimmings goal kick saw Hambleden foul a player on the edge of the area. From the resulting free kick United levelled through James Mugford.

Nathan Horder fired the visitors back into the lead when he turned on the edge of the area to find the back of the net. Just before half time Hambleden made it 3-1 when Horder found Pinto who crossed into the box for Richard Vallis to score.

In the second half Trimmings pulled off several good saves to keep the hosts in the game.

A mix-up in the Hambleden midfield led to United breaking away for Javier Corral to score and reduce the arrears to 3-2.

On Saturday the HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT side ran out 6-1 winners in their Division 4 clash at PHOENIX OLD BOYS DEVELOPMENT. Fred Kirby netted four goals for the visitors whilst Jack Patterson scored a brace.

On Monday HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT made it two wins in the space of three days as they defeated HARCHESTER HAWKS 5-1 at the Triangle Ground.