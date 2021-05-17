Horder nets brace as Hambleden triumph

WARGRAVE dropped their first points of the season as they were held to a 2-2 draw in their Division 1 home clash with SLOUGH HEATING LAURENCIANS last Saturday.

George Hepburn and Sam Wild were on target for Wargrave who remain top of the table by one point.

Elsewhere in the division, ROTHERFIELD UNITED went down to a 2-0 defeat at Whitley Wood Recreation Ground against hosts ELDON CELTIC.

HENLEY TOWN remain top of Division 2 despite going down to a 5-2 defeat at home against DATCHET.

Daniel York and substitute Harri Douglas were the scorers for the home side.

HAMBLEDEN remain second in Division 3 following their 5-2 home win against PHOENIX OLD BOYS RESERVES.

The home side started on the front foot and attacked Phoenix from the off, passing and moving the ball around well.

Halfway through the first half a through ball by Liam Painter found its way to Johnny Openshaw who beat the goalkeeper to put Hambleden ahead.

Soon after, another through ball found Gabriel Pinto who got behind a couple of defenders and shot the ball into the back of the net but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Hambleden made it 2-0 just before half-time when Painter, who was instrumental in midfield, found Nathan Horder, who beat a defender before rounding the goalkeeper to score.

In the second half Phoenix raised their game. Painter lost the ball in midfield and it found a Phoenix attacker whose through ball at the far post found an unmarked forward who scored to reduce the arrears. The visitors were then awarded a penalty after the ball got played down the left-hand side and Toby Nethercot made an attempt to get it. Goalkeeper Manuel Pinto got his hands on the ball but it had too much power on it as it found the back of the net to make it 2-2.

At this point Phoenix were dominating and getting the ball in the box at every opportunity but Pinto kept the hosts in the game by repeatedly punching it back under pressure.

Gabriel Pinto put the hosts 3-2 up by shooting past the keeper from the edge of the 18-yard area.

Dudley Pow was sin-binned for 10 minutes for the hosts, to be replaced at the end of that time by Lewis Drake who pepped the midfield up. A cross from Nick Holzer on the right-hand side again found Horder, who rose above the defender to score his second on 75 minutes.

On 80 minutes Openshaw played the ball back to Louis Drake from the edge of the area and his shot cannoned off a defender to complete the scoring.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING UNITED RESEVES defeated WESTWOOD WANDERERS DEVELOPMENT 1-0. James Mugford scored the only goal.

In Division 4 HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT went down to a 4-2 defeat at HARCHESTER HAWKS. Harry Geyton and Hugh Barklem were the scorers for the visitors.