Painter is spot on as villagers maintain 100 per cent record

WARGRAVE slipped to their first Division 1 defeat of the season last Saturday as they went down 3-2 at home against HURST.

Stuart Moss and James Pople were the scorers for the home side.

Elsewhere in the division ROTHERFIELD UNITED ran out 2-1 winners at HOLYPORT RESERVES. Dwayne Clarke and Karl Clark were the scorers for United.

In Division 2 league leaders HENLEY TOWN got back to winning ways as they defeated HURST RESERVES 4-1 at the Triangle Ground.

Henley started the game on the front foot and were gifted an early goal when the Hurst goalkeeper failed to clear a back pass which led to a calamitous own goal.

The hosts continued to dominate the opening 20 minutes and soon scored a second goal when Jake Jones played a 40-yard pass to Jack Woodley on the wing who crossed into the box for Charlie Douglas to smartly finish.

Hurst managed to get a foothold in the game and started playing some good football they managed to pull a goal back just before half-time making the score 2-1.

The second half started off evenly with both teams passing the ball well but not creating chances.

Fred Kirby came on as substitute for the hosts and within five minutes found himself on the scoresheet thanks to Alberto Gingell for winning a free kick on the edge of the box and Jake Jones for supplying the set piece that he volleyed home from close range.

Henley grabbed a fourth goal thanks to a good solo effort from Arran Finch who beat a couple of defenders outside of the box and supplied a right footed finish into the bottom corner.

Henley were in complete control and managed to keep the score at 4-1 thanks to a couple of good saves from George Allen at the end of the game.

Elsewhere in the division second placed GORING UNITED went down to a 3-2 defeat at RICHINGS PARK RESERVES. Tom Heslop and Harry Voice were the scorers for the visitors.

In Division 3 HAMBLEDEN maintained their 100 per cent record as they ran out 3-0 winners at WHITE EAGLES in an ill-tempered encounter which saw the home side pick up three yellow cards to the visitors’ one.

The hosts put the visitors under early pressure with their long ball game.

After 30 minutes Toby Nethercroft won the ball on the left-hand side and played it down the line to Gabriel Pinto, who knocked it inside and past a defender who brought him down for a penalty.

Liam Painter scored the resulting spot kick to give Hambleden a 1-0 half time lead. In the second half Hambleden were on top and threatening to get a second goal although White Eagles kept using the long ball to catch the visitors out defensively.

With 35 minutes of the match remaining Hambleden introduced their first substitute of the day, Nick Holzer, returning from injury, who put Hambleden 2-0 in front. Holzer latched onto a through ball from Painter before firing home.

Hambleden sealed the win with Daniel Chalfont, another substitute, who scored a fine individual goal, picking up the ball on the halfway line to raise the score to 3-0. Pinto, in goal, also made several good saves in the second half to ensure another clean sheet.