Johnson strike not enough to get Hurricanes U14s over the line

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U14s drew 1-1 at home against MAIDENHEAD UNITED U14s in a fiercely contested match last Saturday.

The hosts, playing at Hambleden FC, started brightly and went close after seven minutes as Max Stokes used his pace to break away from the United defence only to see his shot fly wide.

Tom Bonser, playing in his last game for the Hurricanes, was next to attack as he flew down the right and crossed perfectly for striker Harvey Herbert who flashed his shot inches wide.

Jack Johnson was pulling the strings and acting as the heart beat of the team in the centre of the park. He was fouled 25 yards from the United goal after some neat footwork and Herbert was unlucky to see the resulting free kick creep inches wide of the far post.

Joe Winpenny was occupying the wing back slot on the right side and he had to be at his defensive best to cut out a menacing looking Maidenhead through ball.

Mid-way through the first half the Hurricanes were presented with a gilt-edged opportunity to get their noses in front. Jasper Quinnell, playing alongside Johnson in midfield, threaded a through ball to Herbert who was felled under a mistimed challenge from the United keeper inside the box. Herbert dusted himself off and took the resulting penalty that was well saved. Finbar Scott was the quickest to the rebound but his shot was held on to by the Maidenhead shot stopper. This missed opportunity seemed to galvanise Maidenhead as they started to come back into the match.

However, they were met by a resilient back line, ably led by Joe Turner who was sweeping up everything that did manage to get through. Keeper Luca Thomson, who was playing in an unfamiliar role, had to make a crucial save late in the half to keep the scores level at the break.

At the start of the second half Oliver Saunders hit a 30-yard pass in behind the Maidenhead back line as he sent Stokes away but his shot well saved.

The pressure soon told though as the Hurricanes broke the deadlock. Scott took a free kick on the half way line and it evaded all of the United back line and fell to Johnson who calmly slotted the ball inside the post.

Tom Atkinson, anchoring the midfield, set Henry Mendelssohn away with a ball that outfoxed the Maidenhead back line. Mendelssohn strode clear of the visiting defence and only just pulled his shot wide of the near post as he looked to put the game to bed.

With two minutes to go Maidenhead snatched an equaliser. A free kick on the left was headed goalwards and although Thomson did well to save the ball the referee deemed that it had crossed the line.