Henley College link up with Wycombe Wanderers

THE Henley College entered into a new partnership with Wycombe Wanderers Sports and Education Trust (SET) for their elite football programme.

The programme offers talented footballers aged 16 to 19 the opportunity to study and play top level football, alongside a high calibre, full-time academic programme of either A levels or BTEC/vocational subjects.

As well as having the opportunity to learn, develop and improve on the pitch, players follow a strength and conditioning programme, and receive nutrition and lifestyle advice.

Students can earn USA Soccer Scholarships or progress into non-league football in the UK.

The college welcomes students from Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire, and attracts students from further afield due to its excellent sporting programmes.

Speaking about the new partnership, Paul Foley, head of Wycombe Wanderers Sports and Education Trust, said: “Wycombe Wanderers Sports and Education Trust is delighted to announce our partnership with The Henley College which have a fantastic reputation for high quality academic provision. Our new Football and Education programme will allow students to access more than 60 different courses — comprising A-levels, BTEC’s and vocational pathways — alongside a professional football curriculum including an extensive games programme against other professional football clubs and college partnerships, all delivered by our team of highly qualified and experienced coaches.”

Gareth Ainsworth, Wycombe Wanderers first team manager, added: “It’s great to see that the trust has been able to resume its activities after the pandemic, engaging with more and more local people in so many positive ways.

“I’m delighted to learn of the new coaching partnership with The Henley College and look forward to seeing how it develops.”

Tom Guy, the college’s football head coach,said: “After a year of planning I am delighted to finally be able to announce this partnership and our other local football club partners such as Henley Town FC and Wallingford FC.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for footballers at The Henley College, with benefits such as representing Wycombe Wanderers in the NYFL, FA Youth Cup participation, analysis at the stadium and fixtures on the Adams Park pitch at the end of the season, to name a few.”

Prospective students can attend the first trials to find out more about the programme on Thursday from 5.30pm to 8.30pm at Henley Town FC. Students should register at www.henleycol.ac.uk/events/elite-football-programme-talent-trials/