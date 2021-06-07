Woodcote appoint new boss

HELLENIC League Division 2 South side Woodcote have appointed Andy Silver as their new manager.

Silver has moved over from Wallingford where he has been assistant manager for the last three years.

The former Woodcote player brings a wealth of experience to the club with stints at Reading Town and Binfield.

Supporting Silver will be last season’s player/manager James Worsfold who will act as assistant manager and UEFA A licence coach Rob Wytchard will be first team coach.

Woodcote chairman, Pete McAlister said: “I’m delighted to have Andy, James and Rob managing our first team next season. We have been in transition over the last few years, and I see this appointment as an exciting next step in growth of the club.”

Woodcote are keen to recruit new players of Hellenic League standard. For more information email sampeates@gmail.com