Hambleden crowned champions after opponents forfeit game

ROTHERFIELD UNITED went down to a 2-1 defeat at Bishopswood against Division 1 league leaders READING YMCA last Saturday. Karl Clark was the scorer for the home side.

In Division 2 league leaders HENLEY TOWN ran out 3-0 winners at HURST RESERVES.

The visitors started the game brightly and took the lead on 15 minutes when Jake Jones fired home a 30 yard free-kick.

Henley continued to dominate and we’re creating plenty of chances but were denied by a couple of good saves from the Hurst goalkeeper.

The second half started a little slower and Hurst had a succession of corners that were dealt with well by the Henley defenders.

Henley found their feet again and started to take control of the game. On the hour mark substitute Fred Kirby made a near instant impact when he supplied a left footed cross to Dan York who headed home from close range.

Henley made it 3-0 when substitute Tom Guy closed down a Hurst defender which allowed Kirby to tap into an empty net.

Elsewhere in the division GORING UNITED triumphed 5-2 away at DATCHET.

On a pitch in need of a cut, Goring started the stronger of the two sides but with their first attack Datchet took the lead when an innocuous effort squeezed between Tom Canning and the near post.

Goring continued to patiently maintain possession for which they were rewarded when Tom Heslop pulled the ball back from the byline allowing Matt Hayden to stroke home a low effort.

United thought they had taken the lead when a low effort from Josh Monk was deemed not to have crossed the line by the referee or linesman.

Soon after more good work from Heslop allowed Tommy Edwards to open his account for Goring with a good finish.

The second half started in the same vein with Goring looking as if they would be the only team to score, but with 20 minutes remaining a high cross was headed home by a Datchet striker.

Goring remained composed and the lead was restored when a powerful header from Heslop was flicked home by Rob Ellington for his first goal for the team.

Substitute James Williams increased the lead with a well struck volley following good work from Monk who then completed the scoring with a right footed drive.

In Division 3 HAMBLEDEN have been crowned champion. The villagers, who ran out 5-2 winners at home against

WINKFIELD, secured the title after this weekend’s opponents Pangbourne forfeited the match. The subsequent three points mean second placed Maidenhead can no longer catch the villagers who still have two more matches of the season remaining.

Last Saturday, a changed Hambleden side settled into their home match well but against the run of play Winkfield took the lead when a ball down the left was cut across and volleyed home.

Hambleden equalised when a Rowan Stacey shot deflected off Dudley Powell’s back and looped over the goalkeeper with him rooted tom the spot.

In the second half Hambleden made three substitution in Dan Horder, Daniel Chalfont and Gabi Pinto to inject more energy into the side.

The home side took the lead when Pinto went down the left, outpaced his defender, before playing the ball into the box where Jonny Openshaw finished from a tight angle.

The visitors equalised when Hambleden lost possession and a long through ball saw a player outace Toby Nevercroft to score.

Soon after Winkfield hit the post and soon after the home side won a freekick for a foul on Lewis Drake. Liam Painter’s freekick hit the wall and rebounded to him and fired home from 25 yards to make it 3-2.

Hambleden made it 4-2 when a Crossfield ball found Pinto who set up Stacey in space to fire home.

The score was rapped up when a fine passing move through the midfield found Stacey who netted his second of the game.

Elsewhere in the division GORING UNITED RESERVES went down to a 3-1 defeat at home against MAIDENHEAD TOWN A. Josh Wiltshire was the scorer for the hosts.