Douglas nets hat-trick

WARGRAVE remain in second place in Division 1 after running out 3-0 winners at ELDON CELTIC last Saturday. Sam Wild netted a brace whilst Stuart Moss was also on target for the visitors.

Elsewhere in the division, ROTHERFIELD UNITED stormed to an 8-2 win at Bishopswood against COOKHAM DEAM RESERVES. Archie Denton netted twice whilst Jake Bateman, Karl Clark, Daniel Court, James Griffiths and Ryan Richardson were also amongst the scorers for the hosts.

HENLEY TOWN can wrap up the Division 2 league title when they entertain second placed Goring United at the Triangle Ground tomorrow (Saturday). Last weekend Henley eased to a 7-0 win at PHOENIX OLD BOYS.

The visitors scored an early goal when Fred Kirby managed to make space in the box for a low left footed shot that beat the Pheonix goalkeeper.

Henley continued to dominate and soon found a second goal when a Dan Sykes long pass found Charlie Douglas who calmly slid the ball into the bottom corner.

Town won a succession of corners where Mike Gee managed to flick the ball from a corner onto the head of Alex Walmsley who headed home. One minute before half time Henley added a fourth when Kirby slipped the ball to Charlie Douglas who once again finished well.

Henley scored a fifth goal a minute after the break when Kirby found space in the box and tapped the ball home from close range.

Henley made it 6-0 when a Harri Douglas drove into the box and supplied a cross to Charlie Douglas so he could tap in to complete his hat-trick.

The visitors made it

7-0when Kirby supplied a cross to the back post for Douglas to head home.

In Division 4 HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT ran out 2-1 winners at home against FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT. Hugh Barklem and Sam Earl were the scorers for the hosts.