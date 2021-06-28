Point enough to secure Henley Town league title

HENLEY TOWN were crowned champions of Division 2 last Saturday after picking up a point against second placed GORING UNITED at the Triangle Ground.

Before kick-off both sides and the large crowd held a a minutes’ silence in memory of a long term supporter of the club, Stan Wilcox.

On an overcast afternoon, a closely fought encounter saw Henley shading possession. Both sides had decent chances to open the scoring, but multiple good saves from Henley goalkeeper George Allen kept the score at 0-0 after 20 minutes.

Henley took the lead in fortunate circumstances on 23 minutes when an attempted clearance ricocheted off the boot of Jack Woodley and the ball sailed over the stranded keeper and into the net.

On 37 minutes Goring equalised with a low shot just outside the six yard box by Matthew Hayden.

Henley came close to regaining their lead on 39 minutes when an Alberto Gingell shot looped past the keeper, bounced off the inside post and rolled along the line, before the ball was scrambled clear.

In the second half Henley started on top and created multiple chances but were thwarted by good saves from the Goring goalkeeper.

On the hour mark Henley’s best chance of half came when Fred Kirby curled a long range shot that rattled the crossbar.

After the spell of pressure from Henley the visitors started to have more of the ball but thanks to the solid defensive line, Goring failed to create any decent chances.

In Division 1 ROTHERFIELD UNITED crashed to an 8-2 home defeat against FC IMAAN LIONS. Karl Clark netted both goals for the hosts.

Division 3 champions HAMBLEDEN dropped their first points of the season as they were held to a 2-2 draw at AFC WINKFIELD.

Going into the game the visitors, who were missing several regular players, were dealt a late blow as Liam Painter was declared unfit just before kick-off. This resulted in a makeshift midfield of Simon Bradley, Craig Trimmings and Richard Vallis.

The visitors got off to a good start and took the lead midway through the first half when a ball was cleared by a Winkfield defender and it fell to Nathan Horder who fired home from 25 yards.

Midway through that second half, Gabriel Pinto won the ball and found Vallis who scored a fine solo goal to put Hambleden 2-0 in front.

The visitors missed a several good chances to increase their lead and with 10 minutes remaining a through ball looked well covered by Manuel Pinto in the Hambleden goal but his clearance went straight to a Winkfield forward who had an easy chance to roll the ball into the empty net.

In the last minute of the game the ball was played into the Hambleden box whre a Winkfield player was fouled. From the resulting penalty the home side equalised to secure a share of the points.