Hurricanes lose in semis to cup winners

AFC HENLEY’S

HURRICANES U10s reached the semi-final of their first tournament in two years at Prospect Park in Reading on Saturday.

They played in seven games on five-a-side pitches so the teams had to adapt to the ball bouncing off the wall.

Six AFC Henley players’ names were on the scoresheet, Oscar Robinson leading the way with seven.

All the players were committed in defence, and at times were hard pressed by some competitive attacks.

The Hurricanes qualified third from their group and won their quarter-final before losing 2-1 in the semi-final to the eventual winners, Bognor Regis Town Youth.