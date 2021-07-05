Champions end season in style with six of the best

HENLEY TOWN capped off their title winning season with a 6-0 drubbing of WINDLESHAM AND CHOBHAM RESERVES on Saturday.

The Red Kites, who were crowned champions of Division 2 the week before, dominated the game from the first whistle.

Charlie Douglas assisted the first goal when he sprinted clear down the right and delivered a pin-point cross to Harry Geyton who cooly finished with his head.

Henley doubled their lead just before half-time when Jack Woodley’s cross found Dan York who cushioned the ball for Geyton to grab his second with a neat finish.

Windlesham had their best chance just after the break when their striker was played through one-on-one. But George Allen made a comfortable save.

Henley were out of sight when another York cross was met by Harri Douglas at the back post who chipped it back across goal for Douglas to finish with a bicycle kick.

The fourth came shortly afterwards when a loose ball in the box fell nicely for Jake Jones who passed to Charlie Douglas who scored from a tight angle.

Douglas completed his 15-minute hat-trick with a tap-in when the goalkeeper could only manage to parry York’s powerfully struck shot into his path.

Henley got a sixth when Mark Kakembo was quickest to react to the loose ball in the box with a powerful finish.

In Division 1, the match between ROTHERFIELD UNITED and WESTWOOD WANDERERS was a home walkover while WARGRAVE lost 1-0 away to league winners READING YMCA. Wargrave ended the season as runner-up on 52 points, five points behind them. Rotherfield ended up in seventh place on 26 points.

Division 3 champions HAMBLEDEN lost their first game of the season away at WESTWOOD WANDERERS DEVELOPMENT.

The visitors went into the game without two players due to coronavirus but they welcomed back Josh Lewis who had been away teaching in Dubai.

Hambleden had to withstand heavy pressure in the opening 20 minutes but then they won a

free-kick with a sight of goal. Gabriel Pinto took it and the Westwood goalkeeper managed to keep the ball from ending in the top-left corner with a one-handed save.

The hosts then took the lead direct from a free-kick after a long through ball found a Westwood player who was judged to have been fouled.

This seemed to knock Hambleden, whose play deteriorated, and they fell further behind with two breakaway goals and another from a corner to go down

4-0 at half-time.

Hambleden made three changes at the break, two in midfield and one in defence, which changed the pattern of the game. Hambleden got themselves well on top of possession and Pinto made a run down the left and his through ball found Lewis who scored a half-volley from 25 yards out.

The Westwood goalkeeper then made another fine save when it looked like a certain goal.

With 10 minutes remaining, Matt Byrne was tackled and Hambleden’s players stopped expecting the referee to call foul.

But a Westwood forward played on and scored to go 5-1 in front. Hambleden’s Toby Nethercot was then sent off for arguing about the decision.

