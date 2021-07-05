Henley Town’s promotion was big surprise says boss

THE manager at Henley Town FC says the surprise of this year’s title success was deserved after a tough few years off the pitch.

Tom Guy oversaw the success in his first full season as a men’s coach and he hopes the Red Kites will continue to climb through the ranks with a young squad.

Henley won the second division of the Thames Valley Premier League with a game to spare by drawing 1-1 at home against Goring United last month.

They finished their campaign with a 6-0 away win against Windlesham and Chobham Reserves on Saturday and ended six points ahead of Goring and Maidenhead Town, their nearest rivals, with 43 points.

Henley Town, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, pulled out of the Hellenic League in 2017 because it put too much of a strain on finances. At the time, it had built up a debt of around £40,000, but this has since been cleared.

Guy said: “It was not a case of if we didn’t get promoted then we would have failed. We were looking to build the foundations to be successful in years to come, so it is a massive bonus to win the league.

“More than anything, I was just so proud of the committee and the players after a tough time. It has not been a smooth road and there have been a few bumps along the way, but we worked hard as a team and the players have all done the club proud.

“We were previously in the Hellenic League and had to drop out because of financial problems. Thankfully, all of that has now been cleared and we are in a good position. As long as the club and the committee keep wanting to kick on and improve, I will stay around. It has been great so far.”

At the time of deciding to pull out of the Hellenic League, Henley Town were bottom with just one win from 13 games, but the club went on to win division three of the Thames Valley Premier League under former manager Paul Trimmings in 2019.

Guy, who lives in Wokingham and is the head of football at The Henley College, arrived at the club after the coronavirus pandemic curtailed the 2020 season.

The majority of players had left to play for Hambleden, leaving him with the task of recruiting a squad that could challenge for promotion.

“It was pretty much a case of starting from scratch,” Guy said. “I was new to the area and didn’t have any contacts.

“It was a whole new squad apart from a few people. I guess in a way that made the success more of an achievement. They are young, but it is a great opportunity for them.”

Henley went on to win 14 out of 18 games and ended the season with the best goal difference (+38).

Guy believes the squad showed early signs of what was to come. He said: “We started off really well, but for the first four or five games we still didn’t really know what our strongest 11 was. Even now it is hard to pick a squad each weekend. There is healthy competition for places.

“For the game against Goring, I spent pretty much the whole week trying to choose the back four. There were three or four different combinations I could have gone with, but it is a nice thing to have.”

Guy replaced Trimmings, who left the club after the 2019/20 season was put on hold by the pandemic.

He was previously an assistant coach to the first-team at Eastleigh FC and coached the under-23 and under-19 teams.

He brought in Jack Woodley as his assistant and they both work together at the college, running the elite football development scheme. They organised a series of trial days and were able to pull together a group of players that excited the coaches and committee.

Guy’s choice for manager’s player of the season was Daniel Sykes, who was one of only a handful of players to stay when there was an exodus to Hambleden. He said: “His willingness to learn and versatility is great. He started off as a central midfielder and he is now our first choice right back.”

Otherwise, Guy is not keen to put individual players under the spotlight and believes the shared responsibility is a key strength to the team. He said: “We have only got two players who are 30 and above and the rest are not even 25 yet.

“One of the things that has served us well is that we have never been reliant on one player. We never say: ‘Pass the ball to him and he’ll do the rest’ because it is a strong squad.”

Although there will be an adjustment to life in the Division 1, Guy wants to play pre-season matches against tough opponents to give his players the best chance of making the transition.

Club chairman Michael Keane, who played for the club in the early Eighties, came on board at Henley Town four years ago.

The club is now out of debt and Keane, who lives in The Close, Henley, says there is no reason why the team should not progress further.

He said: “We were hoping to get promoted, but you never know what to expect until they started to play together, but it all seemed to gel immediately. The long-term aim is to play at the highest possible standard, but we don’t want to bankrupt the club to do it.”

The club was supported by a government business grant of £10,000 and Sport England helped with the running costs last year.

Henley Town Council has also awarded a grant of up to £2,500 towards general maintenance.

Keane says the club is starting to get interest from new sponsors and is optimistic that the financial difficulties he encountered when he arrived are not repeated.

He added: “When I first came in, I didn’t realise all of the financial implications, but the club was in dire straits but now we have everything in place financially to push further in our own timescale. We don’t want to stand still — we want to keep moving forwards in a sensible manner.

“Everybody is singing from the same song sheet, so watch this space for next season.”