Reading start new season at Stoke City

READING will get their Championship season underway with a trip away to Stoke City on August 7.

The Royals, who returned to training on Monday, host their first game of the campaign a week later against Preston North End.

Bristol City at home and two away fixtures against Coventry and Huddersfield complete the opening month’s league fixtures.

The Boxing Day game is away at Peterborough while Derby County visit the Madejski Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Manager Veljko Paunovic, who led his side to seventh last year, will be hoping to challenge for promotion to the Premier League but they face a tricky set of fixtures to close out the campaign.

They have home games against Cardiff, Swansea and West Brom, who were relegated from the top division last year, and away days at Barnsley, Sheffield United, Hull and Luton.

Defender Michael Morrison told Henley Standard columnist Tim Dellor on BBC Radio Berkshire that it was good to face the “bigger” teams early in the season.

He said: “On paper they [the opening fixtures] look like winnable games. I like to play the bigger teams with higher expectations early on because they will be trying to find their form, especially the teams that have come down.

“Sometimes it could be quite good to catch a Fulham or Sheffield United really early before they have really settled. The first big game like that is Fulham in September so it’s nice to get them early before they get into their rhythm.”

Morrison, 33, who has made 82 appearances for the Royals since joining from fellow Championship side Birmingham in 2019, said this year will be his first Boxing Day game away from home since turning professional.

Morrison also said he was unaware of any comings or goings at the club saying that all he heard was “rumours” of players leaving but still hoped there would be some acquisitions. “Hopefully we can improve,” he said.

Fellow defenders Tom McIntyre and Omar Richards have been offered new deals but forwards Sone Aluko, Sam Baldock, goalkeeper Sam Walker and defender Tennai Watson have been released.

• Reading have been handed an all-Championship tie in the first round of the Carabao Cup, when they host Swansea City on August 10.

Their last meeting in April ended 2-2 after Tomas Esteves netted a 93rd-minute equaliser for the Royals.