Hambleden win cup

HAMBLEDEN ran out 5-3 winners last Saturday in this season’s annual Stewards Cup, this time against HYPE TRAIN.

This was the first time the villagers have played the cup against opponents other than Henley Town, who won the trophy last time around.

In an end to end match Gabby Pinto netted a hat-trick whilst Manny Pinto and Rowan Stacey also got their names on the score sheet for the villagers.

