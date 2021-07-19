Not the best but we’re still proud

PUBS and social venues in and around Henley were the big winners on Sunday night as football fans witnessed England lose in the final of Euro 2020 to Italy on penalties.

Many had set up televisions and seating areas in their gardens to ensure they could accommodate as many spectators as possible on what became one of their busiest nights since the coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Shortly before kick-off, dozens of excited supporters wearing England tops from various eras, with some carrying flags, could be seen walking around Henley town centre en route to their chosen venue.

At the Argyll in Market Place, about 150 people watched the game on a large TV under a canopy.

Fans passionately sang the national anthem and they cheered loudly every time Italy missed an opportunity. They also sang Sweet Caroline and Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home) at regular intervals.

They let out a huge cheer and friends began hugging each other as Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw scored a volley after just two minutes to give England the lead at Wembley.

The rest of the match was much more tense, but the fans were relentless in their support, even after Leonardo Bonucci equalised for the Azurri mid-way through the second-half. They continued to sing songs all the way until the end of the shootout.

One of the loudest cheers of the second-half was when midfielder Jack Grealish was brought on as a substitute, with many fans believing he had the potential to turn the game in England’s favour. Many felt Grealish was stamped on by midfielder Jorginho during extra time and shouted for a red card, but he only received a yellow.

There were also calls for Italy’s captain Giorgio Chiellini to be sent off after he pulled Saka to the ground by his collar. The Arsenal forward started to surge towards goal when he was fouled, but the defender got off with a booking.

General manager Andy Kelly had to turn down many requests for bookings.

He said: “I thought it went really well and it was a great atmosphere. We were getting phone calls as soon as England won the semi-final and it was just non-stop. We just didn’t have any more tables and we wanted to make sure that people were seated.

“It was frustrating not to have more, but it was a good opportunity to promote the pub.

“People don’t necessarily know us for the sport side of things, but it is starting to get that way and the football was really good for us.

“I didn’t get to watch much of the match, but I saw the penalties. I enjoyed it, but it obviously wasn’t the result we wanted and it is tough to lose that way. Everyone was quite deflated.

“If we would have won, I’m sure it would have been a completely different story. To get that far is amazing for such a young bunch of lads.”

Paul Carey, of Reading Road, watched the match with his friends Nik Goodman, Ed Robinson, Lawrence Hawthorn and Mat Harris.

He said: “I have been watching England for the last 40-odd years and it is never easy. We came so close in the final and it is a major victory to have got to the final in itself.

“Penalties are never easy and if one or two things had gone differently during the game then the result might have been different, but that’s football.

“We have a great young squad and there is so much potential for the future, so we should be hopeful.”

Mr Carey, a global partnership manager for TicketCo, lives with his wife Julia, a jeweller. They have three children, Phoebe, Charles and Louise.

He had watched nearly every England game at the Argyll. He added: “I think they have done a really great job by turning a disused car park into an outdoor seating space. It is always a great atmosphere and the food is excellent. It has gone from being a pub that I wouldn’t go to very often to being one of the best in town.”

At the Saracen’s Head in Greys Road, about 100 people were cheering on the team in the pub’s garden.

There were huge cheers when Jordan Pickford saved penalties efforts from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho in the shootout.

But silence fell after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their strikes, with Italy winning 3-2 on penalties.

Almost immediately, a good portion of the fans started singing I’m England Till I Die, demonstrating their pride at having watched their team make it to the final.

Colin and Melanie Roberson, who run the Brakspear pub, had to turn away dozens of people who asked to book a table.

The majority of guests sat on benches in the garden, where the match was shown across two screens, while a small number were inside.

Mr Roberson said: “I didn’t get to watch much of the match itself because we were busy but the players did really well to reach the final.

“It was very good for business and there was lots of cheering, but we never felt like it was out of order. We had 150 customers in for the semi-final against Denmark and we felt that was too many, so we reduced it to give us more control.

“It meant taking less money, but it was a much more enjoyable occasion. We were quite happy to have a party afterwards, but it wasn’t meant to be, so I will send the FA a bill for some of the stuff we didn’t use.”

Although the final was good for business, Mr Roberson said it could have been even better without the covid restrictions to contend with.

He said: “We must have turned about 150 people away for the final. From the Thursday morning, all the tables were booked and for the next three days we must have received 80 phone calls asking if people could book a table. We are well known for sport and we even had a family from Bristol come and they absolutely loved it. Most of our neighbours love the noise and the atmosphere as well.

“I didn’t want it to go extra time and penalties. It was a great tournament and they should be proud to make it to the final.”

Mr Roberson was 21 when England last won a major tournament — the World Cup in 1966 — and has fond memories of that day.

He said: “No pubs had TVs in those days. I was at my girlfriend’s house and I watched it all by myself and it was absolute magic. I remember it well and I can remember the starting 11 as well.”

Friends Max Nugent, from Lower Assendon, and Ollie Andrews, of Valley Road, Henley, watched the game at the pub.

Mr Nugent predicted England would win 2-0, while Mr Andrews thought it would be 1-0.

At the Three Horseshoes pub in Reading Road, there were 65 people watching the final.

Landlord Nigel Rainbow said: “The tournament as a whole was very good for us. The atmosphere on Sunday went from fever pitch to rock bottom and the place emptied straight away — everyone was just so disappointed.

“We were allowed to have 65 people in, but under normal circumstances we would have double that and maybe more. With it being table service only, you are also doubling your wage costs.

“We have the rugby tour coming up we are looking forward to that and we have the pool table coming back at the end of the month, so we will be back to being a traditional pub again.”

Heather Rogers, a painter and decorator from Ancastle Green, works at the pub part-time. She was wearing a retro red England shirt and predicted England would win 2-1. She said: “I think everyone is so positive because we all want it so badly and it is time we won something.”

Forty people watched the game at the Bird in Hand in Greys Road, the maximum the pub could take.

Graham Steward was able to focus on the football as his wife Celia and their daughter Natalie did the bar work.

Mr Steward said: “The whole tournament has been well supported and we have to follow the rules, so I wasn’t too annoyed about not being able to have more people.

“I actually thought it was a pleasant experience, because it meant everyone could see the TV wherever they were sitting.

“If it was busier, we could have had double the number of people, but then it would have been manic and I’ve got no grumbles about the lockdown rules.

“I think England did really well. I’m no expert, but I thought we didn’t get our substitutions right. There were people like Grealish on the bench who would make something happen and we left it too late to bring them on.

“We scored early and then sat back on the lead and we were always going to struggle to keep Italy out for 88 minutes. It is still a great achievement though.”

The Old Bell pub would not normally show football matches as it does not have a television, but tenant Claire Wakefield had one fitted specially for the tournament.

She welcomed about 40 people to the Brakspear pub in Bell Street on Sunday evening, with the majority watching the match on a separate screen outside.

Ms Wakefield said: “We did really well and I stayed open until 12. All of my regulars booked and we were full. It isn’t many people, but it is still more than I would normally have on a Sunday. It has been pretty good all tournament and all of my seats were taken for the quarter-final and semi-final.

“I don’t normally even have a TV in the pub so I just did it for my regulars. They have supported me so well since I came last year and I will do whatever I can to keep them happy. It’s just not a sports pub and we don’t pretend to be — there are lots of great sports pubs in Henley already. I will gratefully take anything that can help us to bounce back after the last year.”

At the Loddon Brewery, a family business in Dunsden Green, England’s success allowed the team to invest more as the tournament progressed.

Sales director Luke Hearn said: “We had a three-pronged approach. We have a decking area that’s covered and seats about 80 people. We invested before the tournament in a 70-inch screen. In our brewing house where the beer is made, we have a two metre by two metre screen with a projector and we had another 60 people in there.

“When it came to the final, we had a bit of a panic, because we were fully booked even before the semi-final had finished.

“We had another 15 tables that had tried to book and we then had to go out and get another 65-inch TV, which allowed us to have another 12 tables.

“The tournament was really good for us and demand just grew and grew. We saw an awful lot of new faces and we found that by the semi-final and final that we were seeing those new people for the for the fourth or fifth time.

“It has given us the confidence to invest more. We will probably do even more for the World Cup. We were cautious at the start, but as the tournament went on we got more confident.”