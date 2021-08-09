All change for Town

HENLEY TOWN’S Development side has appointed John Wylie and Darren Brett as joint manager and coaches after David Lee stepped down to move to Thailand.

Wylie is well known to Town having played for them for many years as his late father Joe, who passed away last year, did. Wylie was also part of the Theale Sunday team that were FA Sunday Cup winners in the early Nineties Meanwhile Brett began his football career as a trainee at Nottingham Forest in the early Nineties. He left the club in 1996 to coach in the USA with the Colorado Rapids and then Colorado Rush

Rush soccer, the franchise he created, had around 47,000 players across the USA by the time he returned home 11 years later.