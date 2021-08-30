Monday, 30 August 2021

Players plea

ROTHERFIELD United Football Club’s under-nines team is seeking players to play seven-a-side in the Berkshire Youth Development League.

Training takes place at the Bishopswood sports ground on Monday evenings. For more information, email info@rotherfieldfc.com

