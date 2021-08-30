Villagers get season off to winning start

WOODCOTE kicked off their Hellenic League Division 2 East campaign with a resounding 5-1 thumping of Hazlemere Sports Crusaders on Saturday.

New Woodcote manager Andy Silver fielded a team with a blend of youth and it didn’t take long for the first goal to come with centre back Sam Green heading home a Frank Dillon corner on nine minutes.

Woodcote’s second goal came on 17 minutes after Joe Webber released Toby Nowell who neatly slotted the ball past the keeper when through one-on-one.

After 27 minutes Green scored again, this time the corner was cleared by Hazlemere but Woodcote quickly recycled it out to Dillon who crossed to the far post where Green side footed home. Hazlemere then reduced the arrears to 3-1 following a Woodcote defensive error.

Woodcote went straight back on the offensive and a quick, flowing move through midfield found the dangerous Mattimore who cut in from the left wing and picked out Will Thomas coming in from the right wing who made no mistake burying his shot past the keeper for 4-1.

Thomas then dribbled from the edge of the area, jinking past three defenders and dinking the onrushing keeper only to see the keeper stick a hand out and take the pace off the ball which fell to Toby Nowell to tap home.

In the second half neither side was able to add to their tally.