Fresh start

Monday, 13 September 2021
AFC HENLEY’S U11 HURRICANES warmed up for their new season with a tournament at FC Bracknell.
The standard of football was extremely high with some very competitive teams.
Unfortunately, the Hurricanes missed out on a place in the Cup final but still picked up valuable experience.
13 September 2021
