Woodley shows class with assist and winning volley

WARGRAVE slipped to a 3-2 defeat away at RICHINGS PARK in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Stuart Moss and Sam Wild found the net for the visitors but goals from Bradley Cunningham, James Ward and John Wilmot secured the win for the hosts.

Wargrave’s Craig Haylett was booked during the match and was substituted for Jamie Smith in the 70th minute.

GORING UNITED were unable to celebrate their return to Division 1 after an eight-year absence with a victory as they went down 2-1 to TADLEY.

The visitors started the game the stronger and had most of the possession during the first 20 minutes although they failed to test Tom Canning in the home goal due to the outstanding defending of Tom Brownlow and Oli Rayner.

But the deadlock was broken in the 18th minute when a long throw-in was flicked on before being turned home from close range.

To their credit Goring came back strongly and equalised when the persistent George O'Brien forced the ball home following a through ball from Michael Holloway. The second half produced some good football from both sides with Goring in the ascendancy and looking the more likely to take the lead.

But Tadley went back in front when a mishit clearance allowed them to put the ball into an empty net from 30 yards.

Goring pressed hard for an equaliser and came close on several occasions. Harry Voice was unlucky not to score when the goalkeeper saved from close range when he was through on goal. He later headed an Ed Ardill cross just over the bar.

Elsewhere in the division, HENLEY TOWN defeated local rivals ROTHERFIELD UNITED 2-1.

The game started at a fanatic pace with both teams looking to take an early lead. The first real chance fell to Henley when Jack Woodley found Will Churchwood just inside the box and his first time effort smashed off the crossbar.

But it was Rotherfield who took the lead from a free-kick after 10 minutes. When Henley failed to clear the ball, it dropped to the feet of Karl Clark who made no mistake. Henley came agonisingly close to equalising when a Brendan Keane header hit the crossbar from a pinpoint cross by Alberto Gingell but the score stayed the same at half-time.

After the break, the hosts got the deserved equaliser when Woodley broke free down the left and cut into the box and found Charlie Douglas who’s well timed header hit the back of the net.

Henley then began to dominate with the players not allowing Rotherfield any time on the ball.

The Red Kites found the winner in the 87th minute when a Harri Douglas cross found Charlie Douglas who cushioned the ball for Woodley to finish in the bottom left corner with a volley just outside the box.

In Division 2, HAMBLEDEN were well beaten 4-1 at home by RICHINGS PARK RESERVES.

The hosts were without a couple of players but still fielded a strong side. They looked bright at the start and Gabriel Pinto and Johnny Openshaw both went close to opening the scoring.

Then midway through the first half, there was as clash of heads between opposing players but play continued and, with the Hambleden defence rooted to the spot, the

visitors made their way into the box to take the lead.

Tempers flared on the home side and a mix-up in the defence allowed Park to double their lead and Matthew Byrne was sin-binned for 10 minutes for dissent.

Just before half-time another mix up in defence meant Park scored again.

Still down to 10 men at the start of the second half, Hambleden began to get a foothold in the game, but the Park goalkeeper pulled off several saves.

With 10 minutes remaining, Park scored their fourth, a header from a free-kick, before Hambleden scored a consolation through debutant Fernando Muzio.

In Division 3, GORING UNITED RESERVES came back from a goal down to defeat TAPLOW UNITED RESERVES 2-1.

Martin Filipov gave the hosts the lead on the 30th minute and the score remained the same at half-time.

Goring then scored twice within 10 minutes. Jack Read-Wilson found the net on 52 minutes and Alex Fletcher scored the winner on the hour mark.

In Division 4, HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT beat AFC CORINTHIANS 3-2.