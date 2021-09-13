Houseman and Taylor score twice in eight-goal thriller

HENLEY TOWN SUNDAY

conceded six as they were thrashed by TILEHURST YM in their first fixture of the season in the Senior Division.

The hosts only went into the break 2-1 down with Harry Geyton scoring for the Red Kites. But in the second half they conceded four more, including one each for two Tilehurst substitutes.

James Bozarth scored a brace as EMMER GREEN got their Division 1 campaign off to the best start, defeating LOXWOOD PARK RANGERS 4-0.

Bozarth gave his side the lead when he rounded the goalkeeper and finished smartly and the score remained the same at half time.

After the break, Green doubled their lead through wide man Archie Denton, who then turned provider. His pass was latched on to by Lewis Jenkins who drilled the ball into the net from the back post.

Green completed the rout when Bozarth added his second.

Two GORING UNITED players scored twice to beat CAVERSHAM AFC 5-3 in Division 2.

Daniel Houseman scored a brace for the visitors inside the opening 15 minutes before Andrew Taylor scored his first on the 20 minute mark. Caversham then got themselves together to pull a goal back on 25 minutes.

Taylor doubled his tally after half an hour but five minutes later the hosts pulled another goal back and the score remained 4-2 at the break.

Caversham reduced the deficit again five minutes after the restart by Josh Monk re-established a two-goal cushion after finding the net on 50 minutes.

Goring made two substitutions on the hour but no more goals were scored.