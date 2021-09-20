Record win for Green

EMMER GREEN recorded a club record win as they thrashed READING KITES 20-0 away at Prospect Park in the Reading and District Sunday League.

The Division 1 was the side’s biggest since they thrashed Belmont 16-0 back in 1989.

James Bozarth and Luke Potter both netted six goals each in a match that saw the visitors lead 10-0 at half-time.

Lewis Jenkins and Jack Drinkwater both helped themselves to a brace each while Jon Donegan, Daniel Donegan, Jordan Lovelock and Charlie Cooper also got their names on the scoresheet.