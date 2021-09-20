Winning start for Town

HENLEY TOWN LADIES ran out 9-0 winners in their first Thames Valley Counties Women’s League Development clash of the season at HILLINGDON ABBOTTS SENIORS LADIES RESERVES on Sunday.

The visitors were 3-0 up at half-time time before netting six more goals in the second half to compete the rout.

The Henley Town Ladies scorers were Maria Auxiliadora Portero Ruz (two), Chloe Rogers (two), Georgia Hill (two), Natalie Rump (two) and Lottie Wilson.