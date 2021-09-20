Hotspurs are comeback kings thanks to Steele’s late goal

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U15s staged a dramatic second half comeback at Harpsden on Saturday as they fought back from 3-1 down to win 4-3 against SPENCERS WOOD RED KITES U15s.

The Hotspurs struggled to get started and let in goals from several defensive mix-ups that put them 3-0 behind.

Lucas Shaffner scored from the penalty spot just before half time to give the hosts some hope going into the second half.

The second half was all Henley. First Jack Bryanton scored a well struck effort from a Tyler O’Brien through ball before Alec Steel scored a penalty won by Taro Finch to equalise.

The Red Kites struggled to string any meaningful passes together with Dexter Harris, Freddie Piasecki and Henry Steel all clinical in the Hotspurs defence, cleaning up every effort and attack that came their way.

More Hotspurs goals were coming and the continued attacks paid off with another penalty won from a handball in the area with Alec Steel scoring to secure the win.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U12s came back a goal down to win 7-1 win at home to WEST BYFLEET SCORPIONS U12s.

The Harriers fell behind to a penalty given for handball which goalkeeper Charlotte Wilks was unable to keep out.

Henley kept their composure and started to utilise the width of pitch with Josh Nicholson dominating on the left wing and Oscar Sheppard making good defensive headers on the right and feeding the ball forward with support in the midfield from Albie Ball and Aarian Atwal in the striker position. This all contributed to Ollie O’Connor levelling the scores.

Soon after O’Connor hit the net again with a well struck shot to make it 2-1. Joshua Joao made good runs from defence before Nicholson scored the third, after taking a corner and working towards the goal where he latched onto a loose ball to finish with accuracy.

A period of defensive play pursued as Elysia Chilvers used her strength, speed and vision in defence to feed Raiph Surplice.

Max Mollison continued to be the backbone of the defence with his strength and determination while Wilks made good interceptions of through balls and her huge kicking ability to enable the attackers to make runs from the goal kick. Finley Willison continued to push forward to create chances.

The fourth goal came in the second half from a corner into the centre of the box from Sheppard and a sublime headed goal from Raiph Surplice.

Skipper Raphie Barron put in another good performance when he had the armband, coordinating the midfield with his teamwork and with good passing.

Atwal scored the fifth, after putting consistent pressure on the defence and winning the ball, taking it around the defender and keeper.

Barron made it six, and soon after Nicholson was there again to make it seven with a good team goal.