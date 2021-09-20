Nowell nets double hat-trick in 16-goal fest

WOODCOTE striker Toby Nowell scored a double hat-trick in a 16-goal thriller at BEACONSFIELD in Division 2 East of the Hellenic League.

The visitors conceded a goal inside the first minute, but inside 20 minutes the score was 3-1 to Woodcote with Nowell scoring twice on either side of a goal by centre-back, Alec Curtis.

Beaconsfield then made it 3-2 before Nowell completed his hat-trick on the half-hour mark. The half-time score was 4-2 but by that time Woodcote’s debutant keeper, Kieron Mason had pulled off a fine penalty save.

Almost immediately at the start of the second half Woodcote were awarded a penalty, but Nowell’s spot kick was also saved.

There followed a mad 10 minutes in which six goals were scored. Nowell’s headed goal from Ben Rusher’s assist made it 5-2 on 52 minutes, then it was Beaconsfield’s turn to make it 5-3.

On 55 minutes Nowell headed home again from Daniel Boateng’s cross and a minute later he completed his double hat-trick with a neat finish from Mike Mattimore’s pass.

Beaconsfield refused to lie down and made it 7-4 on 58 minutes, but Woodcote struck again to make it 8-4 with Nowell the provider and Mattimore the finisher.

There was then a break of 20 minutes before Mike Mattimore got his second to make it 9-4 with Ben Rusher supplying the pass.

Beaconsfield refused to admit defeat and goals in the 84th, 86th and 92nd minute made the final score 9-7 to keep Woodcote top of the table.

Elsewhere in the division WATLINGTON TOWN saw off visitors STOKENCHURCH 3-1. James Outten netted twice for the hosts whilst Dan Sefton was also on target.