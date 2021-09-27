Drinkwater at double for Emmer Green

EMMER GREEN made it three wins from three and continued their bright start to the season with a 3-1 Division 1 win at 116 EXILES.

The visitors had to come from behind as a good start from Exiles gave the home side the lead in the opening few minutes.

Liam Lukeman had the chance to level for Emmer Green as he was the quickest to react to Conor Reeves’ free kick but was unlucky to see his shot hit the post.

Emmer Green did get the equaliser just before half time when Reeves got on the end of a ball from Jack Drinkwater and finished emphatically to level the match going into the break.

The visitors regained control of the match and began to probe. Drinkwater put the visitors in front 10 minutes into the second half and then he sealed the points with his second of the morning with a smart finish from a Lewis Jenkins cross.