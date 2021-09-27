Rump nets hat-trick for Town

HENLEY TOWN made it two wins from two as they defeated visitors Stanford in the Vale Women in their first home match in the Thames Valley Counties Legaue Development Division on Sunday.

Henley kept play in the opposition half from the first whistle, capitalising after just 18 minutes with a goal from Natalie Rump.

The hosts continued to press Stanford with quick passes in the centre from Chloe Rogers, Hannah Palmer, Rump and Georgia Hill creating opportunities for the home team.

Rump scored a second, assisted by Rogers, before a series of substitutions for Henley.

A solid Henley defensive line meant Stanford struggled to break through into the Henley half and the goals for Henley came thick and fast, Rogers scoring a header in the box from Hill’s corner and a hat-trick for Rump just before half time.

The second half saw some gaps in Henley’s play allowing Stanford to threaten their defence.

Henley continued to make impressive strides forward down the flanks with right wing Gemma Tomminey scoring in the 53rd minute.

A quick centre ball saw Stanford make an impressive run through the centre and a long range shot lobbing keeper Anna West for their first goal. Stanford continued to threaten Henley but keeper West kept calm under pressure.

A play out wide from West to right back Rebecca Houghton and a good run beyond the half way line ended in an assist for Henley’s sixth goal from Palmer. Another quick response from Stanford took Henley by surprise and a shot hit the cross bar and landed across the line for Stanford’s second.

Finding their stride, Stanford started to press Henley forcing two free kicks in Henley’s half both coming to nothing as Henley’s defence battled hard.

A third goal for Stanford came from another lob from just outside the 18-yard-box. In the final 10 minutes saw a forced substitution with Palmer carried off with an injury brining Hill back on scoring an impressive final goal for Henley in the 81st minute.