Villagers move clear at top of table

WOODCOTE’S early-season goal spree continued on Saturday as they overcame a very spirited visiting TAPLOW UNITED side to move three points clear at the top of Division 2 East.

The early exchanges were even until Woodcote took the lead after seven minutes as Alec Curtis powered home a header from Andy Taylor’s corner.

Taplow could have been awarded a penalty soon afterwards as a forward was upended in the box, but the referee waved away the visitors’ protests.

Shortly afterwards Taplow created another chance but were thwarted by a good save from Kieron Mason.

On 21 minutes Taplow were on even terms when they converted a disputed penalty.

The home side restored their lead seven minutes later when Andy Taylor’s corner was volleyed goalwards by Ben Rusher and deflected, to leave Joe Webber with a simple tap-in.

As half-time approached Woodcote increased their lead when Taylor rifled home a shot from distance and, on the stroke of half-time, Freddie Wilkinson made it 4-1 with a free-kick strike.

Woodcote’s second-half performance was much more dominant but produced only three more goals.

They had the ball in the net on two other occasions, both ruled out for offside.

It was not until the 73rd minute that the home side made it 5-1 when Will Thomas fired home after the Taplow keeper had parried Toby Nowell’s initial shot.

Four minutes later, skipper Tommy Chapman scored with a strike from distance to make it 6-1 and in the 89th minute the biggest cheer of the afternoon greeted Nowell’s goal, with the pass supplied by Daniel Boateng.

Elsewhere in the division, WATLINGTON TOWN went down to a 1-0 home defeat against THAME TOWN A.