Makeshift line-up maintains winning run

DESPITE fielding a starting line-up with no recognised centre backs or strikers due to the ongoing injury crisis at the club, Reading saw off Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough side 1-0 in the Championship at the SCL Stadium last Saturday.

Alen Halilovic’s first goal in Reading colours in the second half was enough to secure all three points for the home side.

Speaking after seeing his side record their third successive league victory, Reading manager Veljko Paunovic said: “I said this team were only going to get better and that is what is happening right now.

“In the end, we ended up defending the scoreline — instead of benefiting from some of the chances we created with some superb team play. It’s regrettable we didn’t score more goals when we had the opportunity.

“But the team are showing their capability and their confidence. The fans here helped us again and they are building a great connection. A big game and a big performance.

“We have to capitalise on the chances we create and we have to score more. There were opportunities to execute clinically and unfortunately we didn’t but one goal is enough when you keep a clean sheet, and not conceding gave us three points.

“The guys at the back did a fantastic job — they executed the plan very well. Dejan proved he was ready for this. He did a great job, man of the match for me. He played for the first time in a new position — but having players that are coachable, intelligent and want to improve. It’s a pleasure to work with a team like that.

“At half-time, coming out of the changing room we said we had to hit first and we had to hit hard.

“We had the opportunity when Tom Dele was one-on-one and we didn’t score. But the second opportunity went in. We are looking to be more ruthless with our chances. But we got the result that we wanted and today was very satisfying.”

Reading, who played at Derby on Wednesday, travel down the M4 to take on Cardiff City tomorrow (Saturday), kick-off 3pm.