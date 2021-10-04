Lovelock fires home hat-trick as Emmer Green march on

EMMER GREEN continued their fine from with a comfortable 6-0 home Division 1 win against WAYBACK WANDERERS.

The home side started brightly when Jordan Lovelock gave Emmer Green the lead with a curling effort from 25 yards. Ten minutes later Lovelock added his second with a well taken finish from a tight angle after picking up a cross from Daniel Donegan.

Emmer Green were in control when Jordan Lovelock scored again with a header to give him his first hat-trick of the season.

Liam Lukeman scored a fine solo effort smashing into the roof of the net emphatically after a set up from James Bozarth to make it 4-0 at the break.

Emmer Green made it 5-0 when Bozarth got on the score sheet with a penalty and the home side rounded off a fine morning when Luke Donegan slotted home at the back post for his first of the season.

In Division 2 GORING UNITED drew 3-3 away to ROMANIA UNITED. Dan Wallace, Tommy Edwards and James Mugford were all on target for the visitors.