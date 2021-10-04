Visitors put on five-star display

HENLEY Town Ladies maintained their winning run in the Thames Valley Counties League Development Division on Sunday as they eased to victory at Newbury and Thatcham Ladies.

The visitors were on the attack early on with winger Lottie Willson putting them ahead.

Henley kept pressing high and earned a second goal from Hannah Palmer with an assist from Maria Portero who had been working hard in central midfield with Rogers.

Thatcham found form briefly to put a long ball over the defence which was saved by goalkeeper West.

Henley worked hard to press high when on the counter attack, Gemma Tomminey troubling the keeper to allow Rogers time to find a pass to Hill who sent a high ball from outside the 18 yard box scoring Henley’s third.

A corner from Rump found Rogers and a fourth goal for Henley just before half time.

The second half saw Thatcham come out fighting with a more forceful attack but Henley’s defence of Friend, Colam, Carpenter and Candillio worked as a unit to chase and clear with good cover from Rogers throughout.

West was tested several times and eventually Thatcham managed a ball across goal to find the back of the net.

Reading the change of play, Henley’s coach Keith Greene made a flurry of substitutions and newcomer Elodie Brough was finding form on the right wing but an injury saw her leave the game early.

Henley kept posing a threat to Thatcham and eventually a ball from defender Friend to Colam found space to play through the middle and lay off a ball to Palmer who scored Henley’s fifth goal.

• GORING UNITED LADIES ran out 5-1 winners against a NEWBURY AND THATCHAM side. Harriet Waller scored a hat-trick while Grace Dollery and Josie Marden were also on target.