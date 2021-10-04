Woodcote stay top despite losing first game of season

WOODCOTE’S run of five straight Uhlsport Hellenic League Division 2 East wins was brought to an end on Saturday by a robust and determined Watlington side who, in spite of their victory remain second in the table behind the home side on goal difference.

The omens were not good for Woodcote even before the match when top-scorer Toby Nowell had to withdraw due to an injury in the warm up.

In a first-half of few chances, Watlington were content to soak up the pressure and play on the break, with their main danger coming from set pieces.

The visitors succeeded in making it difficult for Woodcote to play in their usual flowing style and the deadlock was broken on 42 minutes when Watlington scored with a close-range header from a corner.

In the last minute of the first half the visitors netted again to make it 2-0. Goalkeeper Kieron Mason punched away a corner, but the defence failed to clear and the loose ball finished-up in the net.

Woodcote made a good start to the second alf and reduced the arrears when the Watlington defence failed to clear Frank Dillon’s corner and Ben Rusher got the final touch to make it 2-1.

Watlington were then forced back on the defensive as Woodcote pressed forward looking for the equaliser.

However, midway through the second half Frank Dillon was shown a straight red card for a high tackle and although Woodcote continued to pile forward, gaps were left at the back which were exploited on 80 minutes when a swift flowing movement by the visitors led to their third goal.