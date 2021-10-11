Deadly Douglas shows no mercy in clinical hat-trick

WARGRAVE ran out 3-1 winners against 10-man WINDLESHAM AND CHOBHAM in their Premier Division clash on Saturday.

Adam Benazzouz saw red for the visitors, which gave Wargrave the advantage.

HENLEY TOWN remain unbeaten in Division 1 thanks to a hat-trick from Charlie Douglas against MAIDENHEAD TOWN RESERVES.

With the gusty winds and persistent rain both teams struggled to take any control in the early stages.

Henley took the lead when Jack Woodley’s shot from outside the 18-yard box was parried into the path of Douglas who applied a neat finish.

The Red Kites doubled their lead after 35 minutes when a Will Churchward through ball over the defence was latched on to by Douglas, who composed himself well to finish just outside the box for his second.

On the 40-minute mark, Tom Osborne pulled a goal back for Maidenhead after pouncing on the loose ball after Isaac Aitchison pulled off a fine reaction save.

Soon after the break, Henley re-established their two-goal advantage when Douglas scored a volley from just outside the 18-yard box for his third of the game. Henley was now in complete control and had chances to score more goals but were denied by some good saves from the Maidenhead goalkeeper.

But the visitors reduced the deficit again with 10 minutes remaining with Osborne scoring his second of the game.

While this could have produced a tense final few minutes, Henley’s back four of Dan Sykes, Tom Essam, Alex Walmsley and Zack Dutton dealt with everything that was thrown at them to ensure a 3-2 win.

The match between GORING UNITED and HOLYPORT RESERVES was abandoned in the second half. The match was goalless at half-time.

The fixture SLOUGH HEATING LAURENCIANS and ROTHERFIELD UNITED was postponed.

In Division 2, Nathan Horder scored a brace as HAMBLEDEN won 5-2 away at MORTIMER DEVELOPMENT.

Josh Lewis opened the scoring for the visitors after about 12 minutes. He latched on to a loose ball before hitting a low shot from 20 yards out, which gave the goalkeeper no chance.

Hambleden doubled their lead when Jonny Openshaw headed in a Liam Painter corner to score his fourth of the season. The third goal began when the ball was worked out of the defence and passed to Lewis Drake, whose lay-off allowed Nathan Horder to shoot and score from the edge of the box with a low shot.

With only a few minutes of the half remaining, Hambleden was caught on the break and the hosts pulled a goal back.

But Hambleden responded immediately and found the net again when a long throw from painter found Horder at the back post who slotted home on the stroke of half-time.

At the break, Mortimer brought on a couple of experienced players to steady the ship.

The visitors found the net again mid-way through the half with a good team goal.

The ball was worked up-field from the defence and it made its way to Openshaw who passed to Painter who placed his shot underneath the onrushing goalkeeper to make it 5-1.

Mortimer scored a consolation near the end with a first-time strike following a mistake by the goalkeeper.

In Division 3, substitute Zodey Sabijan scored a consolation goal for HAMBLEDEN RESERVES as they went down 4-1 to BURGHFIELD RESERVES.

Alex Vallins broke the deadlock to put the visitors in front after 33 minutes. Sabijan, who replaced Justice Muze after 15 minutes, pulled a goal back close to the hour mark.

But then the wheels came off for the hosts as they conceded three goals in 15 minutes.

Luke Stroud scored after 65 minutes; Thomas Adams found the net 10 minutes later before Stroud picked up his second with 10 minutes remaining.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING UNITED RESERVES went down 2-0 away at PANGBOURNE.

In Division 4, HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT won 4-0 away at WINDLESHAM AND CHOBHAM A.

Town continued their fine start to the season with a 4-0 away win.

Despite heavy rainfall throughout the game Henley took the lead after 10mins with a goal from Will Jaycott.

Freddie Kirby added a second just before half-time.

Windlesham applied some early pressure in the second half with keeper Matt Baulchin making some good saves.

Kirby missed a penalty before then scoring twice to complete his hat-trick.

Windlesham hit the crossbar in the last minute but Town were worthy winners against a physical side and difficult conditions.