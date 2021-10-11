Monday, 11 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Kicks for girls

ACTIVE Leaders in Sonning Common and Rotherfield United are enouraging girls to play football.

The football club,  which is based at Bishopswood Sports Ground in Gallowstree Common, started Wildcats for five- to-11-year-old girls in March. Sessions take place on Saturdays from 10.15am to 11.15am.

Active Leaders will be visiting local schools delivering football taster sessions to girls in the hope they will be inspired to join.

For more information, email info@rotherfieldfc.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33