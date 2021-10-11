Kicks for girls

ACTIVE Leaders in Sonning Common and Rotherfield United are enouraging girls to play football.

The football club, which is based at Bishopswood Sports Ground in Gallowstree Common, started Wildcats for five- to-11-year-old girls in March. Sessions take place on Saturdays from 10.15am to 11.15am.

Active Leaders will be visiting local schools delivering football taster sessions to girls in the hope they will be inspired to join.

For more information, email info@rotherfieldfc.com