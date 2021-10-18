Boateng’s spot kicks help side progress

WOODCOTE put on a performance full of character as they took on opposition from the Spartan South Midlands League in the first round of the Oxfordshire Intermediate Cup last Saturday.

The home side started the game well and Woodcote had to defend in numbers for the first 20 minutes.

The first two chances fell to the visitors as Ben Rusher went close on two occasions. However, Kidlington could have taken the lead on the half-hour mark when they were awarded a penalty for a trip in the area. Woodcote’s young keeper Keiron Mason dived well to his right to keep out the penalty.

Just before the interval Woodcote might have taken the lead but a stunning volley from Sam Green was saved by the home keeper.

In the dying seconds of the half Joe Webber swept past several defenders and looked set to score but his shot was blocked.

Ten minutes into the second half the deadlock was broken with Kidlington taking the lead with a strike direct from a free kick.

This sparked a series of dangerous attacks from Woodcote and a penalty award for handball. Ofari Boateng stepped up to level the scores with a shot to the keeper’s right.

The pace of the two Woodcote wingers, Joe Webber and Mike Mattimore, began to tell on the Kidlington defence and a series of accurate crosses was met with desperate clearances.

In the 75th minute Woodcote’s pressure told as a defender blocked a shot and was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area. Boateng stepped up again and made it 2-1 with this spot kick beating the keeper on his left-hand side.

Kidlington pushed forward for the equaliser, but each attack was repelled by a solid defence and Woodcote almost increased their lead after a good flowing move, but Mattimore’s shot was blocked.

• WATLINGTON TOWN progressed to the next round of the competition thanks to a 2-1 home win against ROTHERFIELD UNITED. Kyle Carrigan and Dan Sefton were on target for the hosts while Kane Bateman netted for the visitors.