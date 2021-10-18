Monday, 18 October 2021

Donegan is spot on

DIVISION 1 league leaders EMMER GREEN dropped their first points of the season as they were held to a 1-1 draw at BERKSHIRE DONS.

The visitors went behind after 10 minutes but hit back when Daniel Donegan scored from the penalty spot after Lewis Jenkins was brought down in the area.

In Division 2 second placed GORING UNITED ran out 3-2 winners at home to BARTON ROVERS. Andrew Taylor, Tom Brownlow and Dan Wallace were on target for the hosts.

