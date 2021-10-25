Taylor nets double hat-trick in rout

EMMER GREEN eased to a 10-1 home win against WOODLEY SAINTS HOBNOB in their Division 1 clash.

Jordan Lovelock continued his fine run of form in front of goal with a lob to give Emmer Green an early lead.

A fine ball into the box from Joe Harvey started another attack for the hosts which resulted in Liam Lukeman making it 2-0.

Jordan Lovelock made it 3-0 when he was the fastest to react after the Hobnob goalkeeper spilled his save.

Jack Drinkwater made it 4-0 with his first of the game with a fine solo effort before Charlie Cooper made it 5-0 with a precise header from six yards out from Daniel Donegan’s inswinging corner.

Pele Hagger was the provider for Jordan Lovelock’s third of the game scoring at the near post to put the hosts 6-0 up at half-time. Shortly after the break John Donegan made it 7-0 with a smart finish. Woodley clawed one back but Emmer Green went 8-1 up when Drinkwater grabbed his second of the match with a finish into the side netting.

Luke Potter made no mistake on his return from injury after getting on the end of Lewis Jenkins’ cross to make it 9-1 while Drinkwater scored his side’s 10th of the game and complete his hat-trick.

In Division 2 Andrew Taylor scored six goals as hosts GORING UNITED thrashed READING WEST 15-1.

Dan Wallace helped himself to a hat-trick while Ben Rusher scored two and Ollie Pluck, Tom Brownlow, Matt Hayden and an own goal completed the scoring for the hosts.