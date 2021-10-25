Cobras deny Hotspurs with last-minute wonder strike

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U15s had to settle for a point from their 2-2 with NPL COBRAS U15s last Saturday after being denied all three points by a wonder strike from outside the box in the dying minutes.

Hotspurs found themselves behind within five minutes after a breakaway goal by the Cobras striker scored from within the box.

A change in formation saw the Hotspurs deal with the strong Cobras’ strike force, Harry Wildgoose and Jake Williams both playing in central defence.

Hotspurs levelled the scores when Lucas Shaffner chipped the keeper from close range after a pinpoint ball into the box from Jack Bryanton.

The Hotspurs finished the first half with a period of prolonged pressure and multiple corners but the Cobras’ defence held strong to see the game level at half-time. The start of the second half was all Hotspurs as the Cobra’s keeper made save after save to deny strikers Jack Bryanton and Lucas Shaffner.

The Hotspurs took the lead after a well-worked goal — Alec Steel passing the ball to Jack Bryanton on the edge of the box where he fired home off the post.

Henley keeper Ben Palmer made several good saves to deny the Cobras the equaliser. Man-of-the-match Max King in defence made several clinical tackles to contain the Cobras’ attacks but with only a few minutes of the match remaining a powerful shot by the visiting striker from outside the box found its way into the top corner.

The Hotspurs tried to rally and get the winner with only a few minutes to go but the Cobras’ keeper was again up to the task and denied several goalscoring opportunities.