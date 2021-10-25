Nowell nets brace as Woodcote march on

FREE-SCORING WOODCOTE continued their fine form in Division 2 East last Saturday as they brushed aside Slough -based hosts CHALVEY SPORTS DEVELOPMENT 6-0.

The visitors took only eight minutes to open their account. A sweeping cross-field pass from Ryan Corbett found Jake Dillon and his cross was perfect for Joe Webber to volley home.

Three minutes later the score was 2-0 when a mix-up between goalkeeper and defender left top scorer Toby Nowell, returning from injury, with the simplest of tap-ins.

Midway through the half, Jake Dillon made it 3-0 with a low shot from 25 yards. The remainder of the first half saw a number of missed chances, two falling to Nowell who missed the target with a header and was then thwarted by the keeper in a one-on-one.

Nowell was not be denied a second goal which came five minutes into the second half. He received the ball from Ryan Corbett with his back to goal, sent his defender the wrong way and calmly slotted home.

Goal number five soon followed when Nowell latched on to a bad back-pass and, closed down by the keeper, managed to lay the ball to Mike Mattimore who scored in an empty net.

The scoring was completed on 75 minutes when substitutes Matt Ploszynski and Andy Taylor combined — Ploszynki with the cross and Taylor with the left-foot finish.

Taylor had two almost identical chances but shot narrowly wide on both occasions.

League leaders WATLINGTON TOWN ran out 7-1 winners at home against basement side TAPLOW UNITED. The goals were shared around by seven different scorers for the hosts with Brandon Burton, Adam Holloway, Jonathan Little, Jack Powell, Luke Yeulet and substitutes Ashley Dixon and James Outten getting their names on the score sheet.