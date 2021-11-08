Henley have to settle for point following late equaliser

HENLEY TOWN maintained their unbeaten start to their Development Division campaign as they drew 2-2 with BURGHFIELD at Harpsden on Sunday.

Henley started strong with a flurry of attacks with Hannah Palmer and Georgia Hill trying to find a way through Burghfield’s defensive line.

Burghfield countered, crowding out Henley in the centre and putting pressure on a solid home defensive line.

Slippery conditions led to an early injury for Henley as Becca Houghton chased down the Burghfield attack. Battling on, Jade Price and Chloe Rogers worked hard to neutralise a skilled and physical Burghfield midfield feeding balls wide to Gemma Tomminey on the right wing and Megan James on the left but Burghfield worked hard and played high forcing Henley offside on a couple of occasions.

A chance for Burghfield came after debutant goalkeeper Eliza Carpenter made an error but the indirect free kick came to nothing. Carpenter then made two good saves in the first half, one close to line after hitting the post and travelling across goal. In the second half ball possession was fairly even throughout. On the hour mark a throw from Claire Rilett and quick one-two between her and Tomminey saw the ball arrive at the feet of Rogers in the box who fired home to give Henley the lead.

Burghfield responded with several frustrated attacks as Rogers, Colam, Houghton, Carter and Rilett worked hard on keeping their area clear but eventually a strike from outside the area found its way over Carpenter’s gloves to put Burghfield back in the game.

Soon after a long through-ball from Hill found Tomminey in the area who calmly popped the ball past the keeper to put Henley back in front with 10 minutes remaining. Burghfield made a few substitutions giving them a new attacking force and driving back Henley who fought hard without substitutes to keep their lead.

A corner for Burghfield was initially cleared well by the Henley defence but only as far as a visitors’ midfield player who fired home from long range to equalise.

• In Division 3 South, GORING UNITED came from 2-1 down to defeat TAPLOW UNITED 6-3 at the Sheepcot Recreation Ground. Harriet Waller scored a hat-trick for the hosts whilst Jose Marden netted twice and Grace Dollery also got her name on the scoresheet.