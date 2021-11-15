Free kick deceives keeper to give hosts points

WOODCOTE, who were not at their best, were made to work hard for the three Hellenic League Division 2 East points by a determined Holmer Green side last Saturday.

The visitors started brightly and it took two smart saves from Mark Pearson to avoid going behind in the opening minutes.

The opening goal after 15 minutes which came following the best move of the match. Almost every Woodcote player was involved in the move which ended with Toby Nowell providing the assist and Joe Webber hammering home.

As the half progressed the home side could have increased their lead when Nowell was put through on goal, but his effort was blocked by the keeper and then rebounded off Nowell onto the post before being cleared.

On 35 minutes Alec Curtis went close with a long-range shot which skimmed the bar.

As half-time approache a Holmer Green through ball deceived keeper Pearson and his punched clearance appeared to be made outside the box but there was relief when the referee overruled Holmer Green protests.

At the end of the half, as Woodcote pressed forward for a second goal, and Matt Ploszynsky had a shot well-saved, Holmer Green broke free and equalised after the defence failed to clear a low cross.

The second half was less than two minutes old when Woodcote restored their lead. They were awarded a free kick wide on the right and Sam Tucker, playing his first game of the season, lofted the ball goalwards and it eluded everyone in the home defence including the keeper and finished in the back of the net.

On 55 minutes Holmer Green had the ball in the net but the goal was ruled out for offside which resulted in an altercation with the referee awarding a yellow card and sin-bin for a visiting player.