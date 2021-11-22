Table toppers Goring in seventh heaven

EMMER GREEN were knocked off top spot in Division 1 after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home against CAVERSHAM UNITED.

The hosts started well and took the lead when Luke Potter played in Charlie Cooper who got to the byline and squared to Dylan Wicks to put Emmer Green in front.

Caversham’s main threat came from set pieces and they levelled when a corner was taken and after a goal mouth scramble the ball found its way into the net.

Emmer Green had a number of chances in the second half but couldn’t get their noses back infront. They also had two penalty shouts turned down and a goal ruled out for offside.

In Division 2 league leaders GORING UNITED ran out 7-0 winners away at basement side WOODLEY WANDERERS RESERVES.

Matthew Hayden opened the scoring after just five minutes before Tommy Edwards, Edward Ardill and Daniel Wallace all netted to make it 4-0 at half-time.

Three minutes into the second half Joshua Stevens made it 5-0 before Wallace grabbed his second of the game on the hour mark. March Sachse completed the scoring.