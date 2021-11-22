Monday, 22 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Table toppers Goring in seventh heaven

EMMER GREEN were knocked off top spot in Division 1 after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home against CAVERSHAM UNITED.

The hosts started well and took the lead when Luke Potter played in Charlie Cooper who got to the byline and squared to Dylan Wicks to put Emmer Green in front.

Caversham’s main threat came from set pieces and they levelled when a corner was taken and after a goal mouth scramble the ball found its way into the net.

Emmer Green had a number of chances in the second half but couldn’t get their noses back infront. They also had two penalty shouts turned down and a goal ruled out for offside.

In Division 2 league leaders GORING UNITED ran out 7-0 winners away at basement side WOODLEY WANDERERS RESERVES.

Matthew Hayden opened the scoring after just five minutes before Tommy Edwards, Edward Ardill and Daniel Wallace all netted to make it 4-0 at half-time.

Three minutes into the second half Joshua Stevens made it 5-0 before Wallace grabbed his second of the game on the hour mark. March Sachse completed the scoring.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33