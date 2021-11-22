Late goal secures win for Rangers

A LATE goal saw HENLEY TOWN go down to a 3-2 defeat away at SHINFIELD RANGERS on Sunday in their Development Division clash.

Shinfield won an early free kick which beat Henley keeper Carpenter but was cleared off the line by Chloe Rogers.

Henley replied with a run on the left wing by Lottie Wilson who created a chance for skipper Claire Rilett which went narrowly wide of the left post.

A well-timed pass and a cross from Meg James allowed Becca Houghton to launch an attack which ended with her strike ricocheting off the woodwork. Jade Price also made some crucial interceptions before her powerful shot went just wide of the post.

The breakthrough came in the 36th minute when a cross from Georgia Hill to Palmer was parried to Wilson who found Natalie O’Driscoll to fire home.

Henley extended their lead just before half-time. Gemma Tominey made a solo run down the right wing before cutting in, beating several defenders and slotting the ball home.

Shinfield attacked in the second half with a new-found energy but the Henley back line held up well under pressure as Lou Colam performed well running back to thwart a dangerous break from a pacey Shinfield striker.

On 55 minutes Shinfield managed to pull a goal back. Carpenter made a series of good saves to keep the visitors ahead while Hill, who defended well, sent in good deliveries Wilson and O’Driscoll. On minutes a Shinfield corner saw the home side draw level from a header.

Henley had the best chance to claim three points when a good pass from Hill to Wilson on the left wing saw her with a clear shot on goal only to be flagged as offside.

With minutes to spare, Shinfield broke away once more to grab the winning goal.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING UNITED RESERVES went down to a 5-0 defeat at WYCOMBE SAINTS.