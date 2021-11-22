Webber nets hat-trick as Woodcote make county cup progress

WOODCOTE progressed to the third round of the Oxfordshire Intermediate Cup with a stuttering performance which left opponents CHINNOR wondering how they managed to lose.

The pattern of the game was determined early on when after five minutes of relentless Chinnor pressure, it was Woodcote who took the lead.

The home side turned defence into attack and after a move involving Jake Dillon, Mike Mattimore provided the assist and Joe Webber was left with an easy finish. Chinnor equalised after 10 minutes when a corner was half-cleared and a striker rifled home from eight-yards.

Woodcote made it 2-1 after 25 minutes when Ryan Corbett’s near-post corner was converted by centre-back Alec Curtis.

As the half drew to a close Chinnor made it 2-2. A free kick wide on the left was poorly defended and a free header saw the ball nestle in the net. Three minutes into the second half it was 3-2 with Joe Webber the recipient of a gift from a poor defensive header which presented him with a tap-in for his second of the match.

On 75 minutes Jake Dillon received a second yellow card and Woodcote were reduced to 10 men. Chinnor showed every intention of exploiting this numerical difference when they equalised shortly afterwards. Keiron Mason made a good save, but only managed to push the ball into the path of a forward, who buried the ball from close-range. Mason was injured in trying to keep the ball out and could play no further part in the match so defender, Ryan Corbett was forced to don the keeper’s jersey for the remaining 10 minutes.

At this point Chinnor scented victory, but it was Woodcote who were next on the scoresheet when the keeper spilled a tame shot from James Elderton, enabling Webber to tap in to complete his hat-trick.

Woodcote’s hopes of weathering the storm were shattered on 85 minutes when a poor back pass left Chinnor with a simple finish for 4-4. With extra-time looming, Mattimore’s mishit shot from Dillon’s corner was fumbled over the line by the keeper.

Within a minute Woodcote completed the scoring from the penalty spot when Mattimore was brought down and Dillon converted the spot-kick.

WATLINGTON TOWN made their cup exit as they went down 5-2 at BANBURY UNITED DEVELOPMENT.

GORING UNITED also made their exit from the competition as they were beaten 6-0 at EASINGTON SPORTS DEVELOPMENT.