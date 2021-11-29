Ellington wraps up scoring for leaders

EMMER GREEN suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down 3-2 at GIVE BACK in their Division 1 clash on Sunday.

Give Back took the lead after 15 minutes but Emmer Green responded well and levelled through Liam Lukeman following a ball in from Jordan Lovelock.

In the second half the game was in the balance but it was the hosts who scored next to go 2-1 up.

Give Back then made it 3-1 with a goal from the penalty spot shortly after.

Emmer Green fought back and never gave in and with five minutes to play made it 3-2 with Lorenzo Medford scoring to give the visitors some hope.

However, Give Back managed to hold on to secure the points.

In Division 2 league leaders GORING UNITED ran out 3-2 winners against CALCOT ROYALS at the Sheepcot Recreation Ground.

The three Goring goals, which were all scored in the last 15 minutes of the game, came from Tobias Nowell, Daniel Carter and substitute Robert Ellington.