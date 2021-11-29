Monday, 29 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hosts hit back to stop Teddlothian Jaguars in their tracks

Hosts hit back to stop Teddlothian Jaguars in their tracks

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U17s ran out 3-1 winners in their home league clash with HEARTS OF TEDDLOTHIAN
JAGUARS U17s last Saturday in a keenly fought contest.

The visitors took the lead with an early goal from their first attack following a good run and shot.

The Hurricanes were creating chances and scored an equaliser by Archie Smith from the penalty spot after a foul in the box.

Soon after Danny Mcallister’s angled drive put the home side in front and a deserved 2-1 lead into the half-time break.

Hurricanes couldn’t find their tempo in the second half and only a double save from James Preston in goal prevented an Teddlothian equaliser.

Ewan Knight was moved up to midfield and he crossed the ball for man-of-the-match Jack Carter to score a third.

The final 20 minutes were battled out with few chances as the Hurricanes took all three points.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33