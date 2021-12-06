Dillon nets direct from corner in home victory

WOODCOTE retained their position in third place in Division 2 East with a relatively comfortable win at home against fourth-placed PROCISION last Saturday.

The biting cold and gale-force wind proved more to the liking of the home side than to the youthful visitors and it came to Woodcote’s assistance in the 20th minute when Frank Dillon’s corner from the right eluded everyone and entered the net for 1-0.

Five minutes later Toby Nowell made it 2-0 with an unstoppable strike from 20 yards, the assist coming from Joe Webber.

In the 35th minute it was 3-0 as Dillon cut-in from the left and his shot from a narrow angle left the keeper helpless, entering the goal just inside the far post. In the second half, although Procision had more possession than in the first half, they were unable to create any clear-cut chances as centre backs Alec Curtis and Sam Green, ably assisted by Frank Dillon and Ryan Corbett remained rock-solid.

Further forward Mike Mattimore was a constant threat to the Procision defence while Tommy Chapman showed his usual captain’s leadership and work-rate.

WATLINGTON TOWN’S clash at CHALVEY SPORTS DEVELOPMENT was one of four matches in the division that were postponed.