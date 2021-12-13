Monday, 13 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lovelock nets brace as Emmer Green secure Industrial Cup semi-final spot

Lovelock nets brace as Emmer Green secure Industrial Cup semi-final spot

EMMER GREEN progressed to the semi-final of the Industrial Cup after beating BURGHFIELD RESERVES 4-0 at the Recreation Ground last Sunday.

The home side began the game on the front foot and took the lead when a good team move ended with Liam Lukeman curling a 25-yard shot in the top corner.

Emmer Green extended their lead shortly after when a corner was headed back across goal by Ben Cousins to Jordan Lovelock who poked home to make it 2-0.

Emmer Green were in the driving seat and made it 3-0 just before half-time. Daniel Donegan played the ball across the box and after some good work from Jack Drinkwater combined with scrappy defending the ball fell to Lovelock who fired home.

After the break Luke Potter added the fourth goal of the game to cement Emmer Green’s place in the semi-final with a precise finish into the bottom corner to leave the keeper no chance.

GORING UNITED made progress in the Oxfordshire Sunday Cup after running out comfortable 6-2 winners away at RIDGEWAY ROYALS.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33