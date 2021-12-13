Town make plate exit

HENLEY TOWN put up a gallant display before exiting this season’s Thames Valley Women’s League Plate competition at Kingsclere on Sunday.

Henley took the lead on eight minutes when an O’Driscoll corner wa clumsily cleared by the Kingsclere defence. O’Driscoll dispossessed a home player before lobbing the keeper.

Kingsclere, who play two divisions above Henley, pressed the Henley back four of Rilett, Lou Colam, Houghton and Candilio hard.

Skipper Colam made a vital clearance when Kingsclere’s striker made a dangerous break, calmly linking with Becca Houghton to neutralise the attack. A flurry of attempts was kept out by Henley keeper Eliza Carpenter.

However, the home side equalised on 24 minutes before taking the lead three minutes later when a strike from just outside the box found the back of the net.

Henley continued to dominate play and equalised on 31 minutes when a Lottie Wilson cross was met by O’Driscoll for her second of the match.

An injury on 36 minutes saw Kati Friend replace Becca Houghton in the Henley back line.

Just before half-time a long ball looped over the Henley defence found the feet of the Kingsclere striker but Rilett put in a good tackle to clear the ball.

In the second half the hosts were testing the Henley defence. After 75 minutes Rilett was replaced by player/manager Hill who made an impact with some quality passes, linking well with Tominey O’Driscoll and Willson to try to snatch the winning goal.

However it was Kingsclere who took the lead on 79 minutes. With Henley pushing for an equaliser Kingsclere wrapped up the scoring with their fourth goal of the match just before full-time.